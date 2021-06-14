DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in May

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 13th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBSDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.97. 29,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.86. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.1452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

