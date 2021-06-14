DCF Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Prothena as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,445. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

