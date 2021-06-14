DCF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $181.34. 14,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,702. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $182.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

