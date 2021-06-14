DCF Advisers LLC Purchases 11,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,838. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.