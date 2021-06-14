DCF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.90. 1,011,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,574,375. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

