DCF Advisers LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,470. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $104.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66.

