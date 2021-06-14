DCF Advisers LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $854,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,818. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.