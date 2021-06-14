DCF Advisers LLC Sells 7,571 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIF remained flat at $$13.74 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

