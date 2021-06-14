DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.62

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

