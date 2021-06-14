Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00800819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.90 or 0.07913536 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,195,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

