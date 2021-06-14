DeepBrain Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.83 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 40,288,391.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.80 or 0.08745653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054801 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023079 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

