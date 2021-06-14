Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $216,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

