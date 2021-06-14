DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $567,866.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $567,866.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00168291 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01053429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,879.01 or 1.00213922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,314,071 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

