Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 16,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 57,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

