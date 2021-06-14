DeGate (DG) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.78 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. DeGate has a total market cap of $25.78 million and $38,850.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeGate has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00159793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00183052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.57 or 0.01032026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.28 or 0.99890927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.