Dego Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.78 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00017331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $59.92 million and $22.78 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00790825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.30 or 0.08005402 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

