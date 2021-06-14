DeHive Price Hits $1.53 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $468,832.13 and $324,258.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00160561 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00182313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.01032511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,257.57 or 0.99903000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.