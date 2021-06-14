Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on WILYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

