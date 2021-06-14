Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post sales of $225.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $854.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $882.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.20. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 3.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 210,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $58,151,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.