Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Tops $340.66 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $340.66 million and $27.31 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.98 or 0.00806374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.29 or 0.07900122 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,255,759 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.