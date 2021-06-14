DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00166387 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00186320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.12 or 0.01060757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,430.58 or 1.00175580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

