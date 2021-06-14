Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.40. 197,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732,499. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

