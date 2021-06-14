DEX (DEX) Trading Up 85.9% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. DEX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $35,531.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 85.9% against the dollar. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00790189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.98 or 0.08001636 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.