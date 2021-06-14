DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,069.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $213.89 or 0.00532060 BTC on exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $10,069.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

