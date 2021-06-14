Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $87.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $92.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.