DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.16 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

