DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,945 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 30,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 115,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,959 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.16 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

