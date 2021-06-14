DiFy.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $826,419.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $257.34 or 0.00648553 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00787825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.10 or 0.07943900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083230 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

YFIII is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

