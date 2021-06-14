Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $481,600.44 and $32.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00672307 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002761 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

