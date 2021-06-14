DigitalBits 24 Hour Volume Hits $305,264.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and $305,264.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.48 or 0.00431230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003483 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.72 or 0.01116454 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

