Digix Gold Token Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $22,735.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.17 or 0.00140436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00801006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.74 or 0.07953216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,660 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

