Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $5,870.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025190 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002909 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00161307 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.