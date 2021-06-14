Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.74% of HC2 worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,713 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 274,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 203,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in HC2 by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 190,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 125,429 shares in the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $333.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 2,164,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,911.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,569,216 shares of company stock worth $9,743,514. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

