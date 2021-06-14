Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 100,578 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 777.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $13.82 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

