Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,342 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Five Point worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPH. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Five Point by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Five Point stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

