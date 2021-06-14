Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.03 Million Stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 143,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.99% of PHX Minerals worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.54 on Monday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.12.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

