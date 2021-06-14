Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.07 Million Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

