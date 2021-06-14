Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYME opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

