Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 20,194 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $485.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.