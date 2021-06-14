Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 122,387 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Castlight Health worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,996 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Castlight Health by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,426 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 588,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Castlight Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $38,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CSLT opened at $2.10 on Monday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

