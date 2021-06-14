Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,755 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Zedge worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZDGE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zedge by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zedge by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 33.80%.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

