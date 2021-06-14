Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,146 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Translate Bio worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 147,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

TBIO opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.92. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.