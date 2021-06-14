Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,059,352 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,059,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.68% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FET opened at $24.63 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $137.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

