Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,663 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,377 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 53,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.00% of Volt Information Sciences worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Volt Information Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

