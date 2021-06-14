Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 833,446 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CDR opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

