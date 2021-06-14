Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

DIN stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.59.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

