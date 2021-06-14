Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $32,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.87. 10,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,421. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

