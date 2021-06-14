discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 12-Month High at $900.00

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 881 ($11.51), with a volume of 1113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 877 ($11.46).

Several equities analysts have commented on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital lowered shares of discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £788.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 773.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

