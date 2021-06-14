Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906,252 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.22% of Discovery worth $40,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. 165,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,487,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.