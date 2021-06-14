dKargo (DKA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $89.69 million and $2.25 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

